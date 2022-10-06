Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Up 8.0% in September

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENER. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,717,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,469,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,063,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,174,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ENER opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. Accretion Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Accretion Acquisition Company Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

