Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) versus RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Head to Head Comparison

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aclarion and RadNet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $60,000.00 107.71 -$4.95 million N/A N/A RadNet $1.32 billion 0.87 $24.73 million $0.41 49.54

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Aclarion.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00 RadNet 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aclarion and RadNet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Aclarion currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 263.06%. Given Aclarion’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aclarion is more favorable than RadNet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of RadNet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aclarion and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion N/A N/A N/A RadNet 1.71% 4.70% 0.86%

Summary

RadNet beats Aclarion on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the diagnostic imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems and related services; and develops and deploys AI suites to enhance radiologist interpretation of images in the field of mammography, as well as AI solutions for lung and prostate cancer. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and managed 347 centers in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

