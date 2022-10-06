Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Acme United Stock Down 0.9 %
ACU opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $83.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.93. Acme United has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $38.68.
About Acme United
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acme United (ACU)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.