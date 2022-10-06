Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Acme United Stock Down 0.9 %

ACU opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $83.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.93. Acme United has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $38.68.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

