Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.43.

Several brokerages have commented on AYI. Cowen dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 36,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $169.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.53.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

