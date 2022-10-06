Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Lowered to $208.00 at Cowen

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $225.00 to $208.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.53. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,144.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

See Also

