Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Lowered to $208.00 at Cowen

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $225.00 to $208.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.43.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI stock opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.53. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.