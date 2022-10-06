Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Raised to $188.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $181.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AYI stock opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 567,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,470,000 after buying an additional 320,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,093,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,476,000 after buying an additional 139,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

