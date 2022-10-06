Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Raised to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AYI. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. William Blair lowered Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.43.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.53.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

