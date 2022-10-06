AES (NYSE:AES) PT Raised to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised AES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93. AES has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AES by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,730 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,764,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,753 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,309,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,058 shares during the period. Finally, Corvex Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AES by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 4,535,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.