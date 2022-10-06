AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.82

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and traded as low as $6.31. AGC shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 4,003 shares changing hands.

AGC Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that AGC Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

