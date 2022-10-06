Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $8,362,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,291,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,405,000 after buying an additional 214,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 261.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 116,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 84,258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.03. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $50.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5482.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

