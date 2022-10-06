Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.77.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 148.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.41.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

