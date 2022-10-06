Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
AKBA stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.35.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
