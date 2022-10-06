Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

AKBA stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

About Akebia Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 513,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

