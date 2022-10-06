Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.64

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.64 and traded as high as $7.95. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 2,746,382 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGI shares. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. King Wealth bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Further Reading

