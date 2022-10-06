Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $141.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

