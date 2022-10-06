Alibaba Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 476,855 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 65% compared to the average volume of 288,514 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $223.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.53. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $182.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 202,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,618,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 430,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

