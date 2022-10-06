Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
