Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.