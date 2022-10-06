Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $16.91 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V opened at $187.67 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $354.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.49.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
