Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 62,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 55.2% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $99.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average is $90.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.