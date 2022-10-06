Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE JPM opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average of $120.41.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
