Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $148.12

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.12 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.63). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.63), with a volume of 4,100 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £81.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 148.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 148.12. The company has a current ratio of 95.04, a quick ratio of 65.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is 30.77%.
Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.
