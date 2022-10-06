Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $148.12

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.12 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.63). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.63), with a volume of 4,100 shares traded.

Alpha Real Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £81.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 148.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 148.12. The company has a current ratio of 95.04, a quick ratio of 65.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

Alpha Real Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Featured Articles

