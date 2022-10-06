Alpha Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALSA) Trading Down 0.1%

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Alpha Star Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSA. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,457,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,678,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,769,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,560,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,560,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

