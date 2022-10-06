Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Short Interest Update

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 221,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

Shares of DRTS stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.