Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Short Interest Update

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 221,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance
Shares of DRTS stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06.
Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
See Also
