Altium Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.95 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

