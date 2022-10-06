Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,944 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 62,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $99.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $413.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

