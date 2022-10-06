Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $166,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 242,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $809,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 578,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,928,916,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.