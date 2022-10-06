Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,947.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,669 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.0% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.95 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.83 and a 200-day moving average of $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
