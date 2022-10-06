Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Deltec Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,912.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,264 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $120.95 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

