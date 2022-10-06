Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,750.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 259,877 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.43, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.83 and its 200 day moving average is $127.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

