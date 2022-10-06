Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,797.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.43, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.