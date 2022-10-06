Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,281.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.95 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.83 and its 200-day moving average is $127.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.