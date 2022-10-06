Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $166,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 242,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $809,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Skye Global Management LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 578,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,928,916,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.43, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

