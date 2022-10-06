Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,938.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,903 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.43, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
