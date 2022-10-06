Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,885.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,048 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.43, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

