Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,509.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,551,530 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $171,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $166,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 242,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $809,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 578,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,928,916,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.95 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

