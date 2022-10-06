Ameren Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,268% compared to the average daily volume of 126 call options.

AEE stock opened at $81.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.66. Ameren has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.13.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

