American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,692,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $499,693,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after acquiring an additional 932,428 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in American International Group by 5,873.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after acquiring an additional 748,863 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $10,297,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.