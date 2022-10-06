American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 107.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

American Water Works Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $133.40 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

