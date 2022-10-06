Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,200. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 163,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $151.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

