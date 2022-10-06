Analysts Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price at $52.00

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $48.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

