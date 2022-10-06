Analysts Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target at $517.25

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $513.38.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

MSCI opened at $447.48 on Monday. MSCI has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.92.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,370,000 after acquiring an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

