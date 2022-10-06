Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Raised to €70.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.14.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $67.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

