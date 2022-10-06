APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of APA from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.67. APA has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

APA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in APA during the second quarter worth $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in APA by 205.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA during the second quarter worth $31,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

