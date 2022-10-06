Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $174.42

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.42 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 169.38 ($2.05). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 173.20 ($2.09), with a volume of 154,920 shares changing hands.

Apax Global Alpha Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of £850.59 million and a PE ratio of 1,154.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.46.

Apax Global Alpha Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.32%.

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

