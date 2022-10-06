Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target Raised to €47.00

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($44.90) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APEMY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Aperam from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.67.

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.89. Aperam has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Research analysts predict that Aperam will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.4804 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Aperam’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

