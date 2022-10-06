Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Investment Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.8% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $146.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

