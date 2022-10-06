Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 775,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $137,745,000 after purchasing an additional 275,151 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $141,006,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $32,641,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,020,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

AAPL opened at $146.40 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.24 and a 200-day moving average of $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

