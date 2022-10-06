Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,278 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Apple by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 775,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $137,745,000 after acquiring an additional 275,151 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $141,006,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $32,641,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,370,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

