Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.5% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 30,391.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.13.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

