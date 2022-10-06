Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,596 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 8.3% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Price Performance

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

